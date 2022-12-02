Watch: Four injured after car ends up in ditch on rural Christchurch road

Car ends up in ditch on rural Christchurch road. Video / Supplied

Car ends up in ditch on rural Christchurch road. Video / Supplied

Emergency services have responded to a crash in rural Christchurch, where a car has ended up in a ditch.

Fire and Emergency NZ, along with the police have been directing traffic on the intersection of Shands Rd and Hamptons Rd in Prebbleton after what appears to be a crash at the intersection.

Police confirmed the crash occurred shortly before 3pm, with two cars colliding with each other.

A photo from the scene captured a white car seen upturned in a ditch on the side of the road.

Multiple ambulances were also at the scene. A St John spokesperson confirmed they treated three patients with moderate injuries and took them to hospital.

Police said a fourth person sustained minor injuries from the crash.

“At this stage, there are no traffic diversions or road closures,” a spokesperson said.