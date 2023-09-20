Emergency services staff work at the scene of a crash on Fairy Springs Rd on Wednesday night.

Ethan Draper woke up to his wife “screaming” after a car crashed through their fence, missing their bedroom by less than a metre and coming to rest on its roof.

If the car rolled just one more time, he believes “it would have killed us”.

Police were called to the two-vehicle crash on Fairy Springs Rd in Rotorua about 10.54pm.

Four people were injured in the crash, one critically.

Ethan Draper with his car which was hit during a crash on Fairy Springs road. Photo / Andrew Warner

Draper said the car came crashing through his neighbour’s fence, then his, before his car was also “taken out” .

The vehicle that crashed into his car then landed on its roof and stopped just short of his bedroom.

He was later told the car rolled eight times before coming to a stop near his window.

“I woke up to my wife screaming, and hurt people screaming.”

He believed those coming out of the car were teenagers “screaming in agony and pain”.

“It’s not anything anyone would want to wake up to.”

Scene of the crash at a Fairy Springs Rd address on Wednesday night.

Draper described being furious in the initial moment as “family and neighbours could have been really hurt too”.

The front yard was “destroyed” and the cleanup had started this morning.

His own car was also written off in the crash.

He said his five children were “gutted” when they woke up this morning. Draper said they would need to walk and catch the bus to get around.

He wanted action taken following the crash.

“It’s hurt a lot of families, not just the people in the car.”

Police said they were called to a two-vehicle crash on Fairy Springs Rd, between Kea St and Kawaha Point Rd, about 10.54pm.

Two vehicles had crashed on the street before one vehicle crashed through the fence and into a parked car.

A traffic light had also been damaged.

Fairy Springs Rd residents clean up after the crash. Photo / Andrew Warner

Police were investigating the cause of the crash.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said three ambulances and one manager were sent to the scene where crews assessed four patients and took all four to Rotorua Hospital, one in critical condition and three in serious condition.