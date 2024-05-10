Labour leader Chris Hipkins criticises the latest call from the government as jobs at TVNZ are still in question.

Armed police swarmed an Auckland street where a car crashed into a house last night after officers were earlier told someone had a gun.

However, police said this morning they had not been able to find evidence of a firearm.

The crash happened on Luanda Drive, Rānui, at about 9.19pm and led armed police to rush to close off the street, while the Eagle helicopter monitored the scene from above.

The driver of the vehicle and an occupant were taken to hospital afterwards.

“Crews treated two patients in moderate condition, with both being transported to the hospital,” St John said.

Medics and armed police rushed to Luanda Drive, Rānui, last night after a car crashed into a house and police received reports of a firearm being seen. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police said charges are being considered.

An NZME photographer at the scene said armed police blocked the road on either side of the house where the crash took place while officers spoke to those involved.

Multiple St John medics, equipped with tactical vests, also attended.



