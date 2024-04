Police were called to the single-vehicle crash between Judds Rd and Ngaumutawa Rd at 12:41pm.

Police were called to the single-vehicle crash between Judds Rd and Ngaumutawa Rd at 12:41pm.

At least one person has been seriously injured after a car collided with a building in Masterton.

Police were called to the single-vehicle crash between Judds Rd and Ngaumutawa Rd at 12.41pm.

Initial indications are that there are serious injuries, a police spokesperson says.

High St, Solway, is now currently closed.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed it was attending the incident.

UPDATE 1:35PM

SH2 Masterton is CLOSED due to a serious crash between Ngaumutawa Rd and Judds Rd. Northbound road users please detour via Ngaumutawa Rd and Judds Rd. Reverse for southbound travellers. ^SG https://t.co/i8xXfBNJ2D — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) April 5, 2024

More to come.