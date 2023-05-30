Car chase ends when vehicle crashes into bus in Hamilton

Two people have been injured after a car crashed into a bus following a police chase in Hamilton this evening.

The vehicle was first located speeding on Ohaupo Rd (near Lorne St) about 8.45pm.

The car continued to drive at speed and at times on the wrong side of the road, a police spokeswoman said.

The car came to a violent halt when it crashes into a bus on Pembroke St near Ruakiwi St.

None of the bus passengers were injured, but two others were taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Three people have been arrested and the Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Pembroke St at the intersection of Ruakiwi St is closed due to the crash, and motorists are asked to avoid the area.







