A car has burst into flames on the Northern Motorway between Silverdale and Constellation Drive. Video / Supplied

A vehicle has exploded and burst into flames on a major Auckland motorway this evening.

Southbound traffic earlier came to a standstill on the Northern Motorway, State Highway 1, with both lanes blocked between Silverdale and Oteha Valley Rd.

A motorist told the Herald they saw plumes of black smoke across the motorway and heard a series of bangs from the burning car.

“Three people were in the car at the time but escaped.”

A car in flames on State Highway 1 between Silverdale and Oteha Valley Rd.

Video sent to the Herald showed the passenger door wide open as the vehicle is engulfed in flames, billowing black smoke across the motorway.

The motorist said lots of cars were stopped on the motorway at the time and traffic was at a standstill.

A motorist told the Herald three people were in the vehicle at the time.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) spokesperson said they received reports of a vehicle on fire.

Two fire trucks and one tanker were in attendance.

UPDATE 6:50PM

This is now clear of lanes, all lanes here are OPEN. Continue to expect delays in both directions. ^MS https://t.co/HyNEnFhqMb — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) March 19, 2024

In a post on social media earlier, NZ Transport Agency-Waka Kotahi said the right lane northbound and both lanes southbound were blocked.

“Southbound vehicles delay your journey or consider exiting at Silverdale.”

All lanes had re-opened shortly before 7pm, with NZTA still warning commuters of delays.

Auckland Transport also advised buses would be delayed up to 40 minutes between Albany and Hibiscus Coast stations due to the incident.