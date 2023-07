Multiple cows were hit in a crash this morning. Photo / NZME

A car was “badly damaged” after it hit multiple cows near Katikati this morning.

Police were called to the crash on State Highway 2 in Tahawai, between Woodland Rd and Kauri Point Rd, around 3.20am.

A spokeswoman said multiple cows were hit.

“Most made it back to the paddock, with nothing to suggest any had been killed or badly injured.”

She said while the driver was uninjured, the car was “badly damaged” from the impact.