Emergency services were alerted to the crash about 12.10pm, in the Matamata-Piako district. Photo / Bevan Conley

Five people are injured after a truck and car crashed on State Highway 29 at Te Poi.

Emergency services were alerted about 12.10pm and motorists should expect delays, police said in a statement.

“The incident happened between Hanga and Rapurapu Rds,” a police spokesperson said.

“Initial indications suggest two people have serious injuries, one person has moderate injuries, and two people have minor injuries.