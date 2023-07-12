Capital punishment: Napier City Rovers take aim at Wellington rivals ahead of crucial road trips

After Sunday's Chatham Cup exit, all focus for Napier City Rovers is a top four place in the Central League which would nail down a sought after National League spot. Photo / Neil Reid

With just six rounds of football’s Central League remaining, conquering clubs from the capital city is a must for Napier City Rovers in their quest to qualify for the National League.

The Jim Hoyle-captained team travels to Wellington for Saturday’s round 13 clash against Miramar Rangers.

The following week they are back in Wellington to take on Waterside Karori. Later in the season, they have two more roadies to face Wellington Phoenix Reserves (August 12) and then North Wellington in final-round action on September 2.

Just two home games remain; on August 6 against Whanganui Athletic and then on August 27 against league-leaders Wellington Olympic.

Napier City Rovers are in fourth spot in the league – a finish which would secure them National League qualification – three points ahead of Petone, with Waterside Karori and Miramar Rovers close behind.

“They are all big ones now,” coach Bill Robertson said.

“We have six games left now in the season and we are going to have to pick up plenty of points from those games.

“Petone are not far behind us, but behind them, Miramar and Waterside Karori will probably fancy themselves an outside chance as well. The importance of keeping on winning is massive, particularly this weekend.

Former Manchester City youth team player Deri Corfe, right, will be a key figure for Napier City Rovers as they hunt a National League spot. Photo / Neil Reid

“It is another six-pointer. We have to go down there and target three points. Hopefully, if we can perform as we have been doing over the last few weeks we have a good chance of doing that.

“We will have to pick up some wins [away from home] there to secure a spot in the top four.”

Robertson said there was no doubt the level of competitiveness was stronger this year than in previous seasons.

One factor was an increase in foreign players – each team can have a maximum of four in league match-day squads – since the borders were re-opened after Covid restrictions were lifted.

“If we look at last year, there were two or three teams who were very dominant,” Robertson said.

“Then there were only another couple of teams, ourselves and Waterside Karori, fighting for that fourth spot.

“This year it goes deep down to eighth position. Even Stop Out is not far off that fourth spot as well. There are four or five teams outside of that top two that are all fighting.

“I am sure there will be lots more twists and turns over the next few weeks.”

The clash with Miramar comes six days after Napier City Rovers’ 2023 Chatham Cup campaign ended on sodden and muddy Bond Field.

The club has a proud history in the Cup – winning it previously five times – and had set its sights on going deep into this year’s competition.

Heavy rain forced the match to be relocated from Bluewater Stadium several hours before kick-off. Waterside Karori won the match 3-0, adapting better to the atrocious conditions which faced both teams.

Napier City Rovers reserves and coaching team find whatever cover they can during their 3-0 round four Chatham Cup loss to Waterside Karori at Bond Field. Photo / Ian Cooper

Robertson said the call was made very soon after full-time to “move on” and look forward to what was needed to nail qualification to the upcoming National League.

“The whole day was disappointing,” he said.

“From a coaching point of view, and an analysis of our game, it is difficult because the field was not in a great condition, and it had a huge impact on the game.

“From a coaching point of view, I have drawn a line through it and said let’s just move on because we have been performing very well. Before that game, we were six games unbeaten, including five wins.

“The message to the players is to get back to what we were doing prior to that game. Now we are going to focus on the next few weeks with some huge games and try to qualify for the National League.

“The club obviously has a proud history in the Cup, but the main goal this season was to qualify for the National League. Now the full focus turns to that.”

Napier City Rovers returned to a slightly drier training pitch on Tuesday night.

Robertson said he was impressed with the intensity and attitude his side had shown during the session, coming just two days after.

“We discussed things at the start of the session about the importance now of moving on,” he said.

“Once we got back on the grass and back into training, I thought it was probably one of the most intense training sessions we have had this season. I think the players are really looking forward to getting back on the pitch and putting in a good performance on the weekend.”

Saturday’s game sees Napier City Rovers return to road trip duties.

A lack of wins away from home last season cost the side higher finishes in both the Central League (fourth) and National League (eighth).

But this year, they have been stronger away from Napier, including the recent crucial 3-1 win over Western Suburbs.

A key change in preparation for away games has been the club providing motel accommodation for the squad in Wellington on the eve of matches. Previously, the team faced the lengthy 11-hour return bus trip on match day.

“Our form away from home has certainly been better this year,” Robertson said.

“We spoke earlier in the year about the need to pick up more wins on the road. And we have done that this season.

“Western Suburbs down there was a big win. And we will have to replicate that again this weekend.”

>> Neil Reid is a Napier-based reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014.