The fire was advancing towards SH1 from Te Werahi Beach last night, just south of Te Rerenga Wairua/Cape Rēinga. Photo / Ngāti Kuri

The fire was advancing towards SH1 from Te Werahi Beach last night, just south of Te Rerenga Wairua/Cape Rēinga. Photo / Ngāti Kuri

State Highway 1 is closed near Cape Rēinga this morning along with all walking tracks and campsites in the area as a large fire rages in bush and scrub.

The blaze, which broke out about 3.15pm yesterday, is just south of Te Rerenga Wairua (Cape Rēinga) between Te Werahi Beach and SH1.

Six helicopters resumed fighting the fire with monsoon buckets at first light this morning. Up to 10 more are on the way.

The fire now covers about 160 hectares.

The popular Taputaputa campsite, just west of the cape, was evacuated yesterday afternoon.

Local iwi Ngāti Kuri urged people not to drive further north than Te Paki Stream for safety reasons and to allow emergency services to fight the fire unhindered.

In a social media post, the iwi also advised that all walking tracks between Kahokawa/Scott’s Pt — the northernmost point of Te Oneroa-a-Tōhē/Ninety Mile Beach — and Kapowairua/Spirits Bay had been closed for the next 10 days or until further notice.

That included Te Werahi Loop Track, also known as Twilight Track, off SH1.

Taputaputa campground remained closed along with all “micro campings” along the Te Paki Coastal Track. The fire had come up a gully from Te Werahi Beach and yesterday afternoon reached Hiriki Ridge, between the beach and SH1.

Four fire crews are battling the blaze on the ground but access to the area, which is steep and covered in mānuka and other vegetation, is difficult.

Helicopters resumed fighting the fire with monsoon buckets at first light this morning. Photo / Ngāti Kuri

Fire and Emergency NZ has set up a command centre near the cape.

Nine fire appliances are on standby.

Te Paki Ecological District, which includes Te Rerenga Wairua/Cape Rēinga, is nationally significant in terms of conservation and ecological values.

It also has many archaeological sites, including a pā site on Hiriki Ridge.

A Fenz spokesperson said the area was of cultural, environmental and recreational significance. It was also highly significant to Ngāti Kuri who were helping fight the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.