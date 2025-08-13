Advertisement
PNP Farms’ Butchery beef sausages recalled in Canterbury after glass injury reported

NZ Herald
Quick Read

PNP Farms' Butchery has recalled its Pure Angus Beef sausages. Photo / MPI

PNP Farms’ Butchery has recalled its Pure Angus Beef Sausage after a glass injury was reported.

According to the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI), the recall affects sausages with a best-before date of August 17.

The sausages are sold at PNP Farms Butchery, 84 High St in Rangiora, and

