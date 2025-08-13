PNP Farms' Butchery has recalled its Pure Angus Beef sausages. Photo / MPI

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

PNP Farms’ Butchery beef sausages recalled in Canterbury after glass injury reported

PNP Farms' Butchery has recalled its Pure Angus Beef sausages. Photo / MPI

PNP Farms’ Butchery has recalled its Pure Angus Beef Sausage after a glass injury was reported.

According to the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI), the recall affects sausages with a best-before date of August 17.

The sausages are sold at PNP Farms Butchery, 84 High St in Rangiora, and PNP Farms Butchery Bush Inn, 20 Waimairi Rd in Christchurch.

Customers are asked to check the date mark on the packaging.