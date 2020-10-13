Canterbury woman Rachel Dyer missing for a month

Rachel Dyer was last seen leaving the Coronation Holiday Park in Ashburton in mid-September. Photo / Supplied

Police are appealing to the public for information about a missing Canterbury woman.

Rachel Dyer was last seen leaving the Coronation Holiday Park in Ashburton in mid-September.

A police spokesperson said her family and and police are concerned for Dyer's safety.

‌

Have you seen Rachel Dyer? Rachel was last seen leaving the Coronation Holiday Park in Ashburton in... Posted by Canterbury Police on Tuesday, October 13, 2020

"Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard from Rachel around or after mid-September."

Anyone with information is urged to call 105 and quote file number 201002/0389.