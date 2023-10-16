Police are making enquiries into an overnight accident which saw a train plough through an abandoned car in Canterbury.

The vehicle had been initially fleeing police before it was left sitting on the train lines on Lincoln Rd in Addington, where a train ran into it.

According to police, the car involved was one of two vehicles that were seen by police on Blenheim Rd at around 4am this morning.

Both cars fled before officers could signal the vehicles to stop.

A pursuit was not initiated, police said.

A short time later, police said they were alerted to the collision on Lincoln Rd, where the train had collided with the car sitting on the tracks.

“Police are now speaking with a person of interest and enquiries are continuing to locate the second vehicle,” a spokesperson said.

Lincoln Rd has been closed between Moorhouse Ave and Harman St while the Serious Crash Unit investigates.

People are asked to avoid the area.