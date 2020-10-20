Canterbury teen found 'unresponsive' in vehicle dies in hospital

Police are investigating after an incident in Rolleston. Photo / Supplied.

A teenager found unresponsive in a car in Rolleston near Christchurch has died.

Police were called to the scene at about 1.20am on Saturday.

Stuff reports the teen was in the boot of the car - which was overloaded with 10 people.

A police spokeswoman has confirmed the man received medical attention from bystanders before being taken by ambulance to Christchurch Hospital.

Police inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

There is nothing to suggest drugs were a factor in the incident, the spokeswoman said.

Selwyn Mayor Sam Broughton said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of this young man at this time."

When police were called to the incident, they found the man in critical condition.

"Police are working closely with the family to piece together the events leading to the incident."