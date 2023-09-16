Photo / File

A person has died after a car fled from police investigating a report of illegal street racing in Waimakariri, Canterbury.

Canterbury rural area commander inspector Peter Cooper said police were called to a report of illegal street racing activity in the Fernside area just before 4.45am.

“Police followed an offending vehicle for a short time but then stopped due to the manner of driving and the urban environment.

“The vehicle was found crashed into the side of a house on McIvor Place, Rangiora after it appeared to have hit a tree.”

Cooper said no one in the house was hurt but one of the four passengers in the vehicle, an 18-year-old girl, died at the scene.

“Police are liaising with the family of the deceased.”

The driver of the car, an 18-year-old male, has been arrested and is being questioned by police.

“Two other passengers were uninjured and are speaking to police.”

Several investigations will now take place, including inquiries by the Serious Crash Unit and the Independent Police Conduct Authority.