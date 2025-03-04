Advertisement
Canterbury Rams basketball new head coach Quinn Clinton speaks ahead of three-peat attempt

By Jordan Smith
NZ Herald·
Quinn Clinton is the new head coach of the Canterbury Rams basketball team. Photo / Katrina Parish

  • The Canterbury Rams have appointed Quinn Clinton as head coach for the 2025 Sal’s NBL season.
  • The 26-year-old aims to maintain the team’s successful culture, emphasising a collective identity on offence.
  • New additions Sean Macdonald and Kyle Bowen are expected to enhance the team’s depth and versatility.

There’s a new face running the ship for the Christchurch-based Canterbury Rams basketball team.

The back-to-back champions have appointed Quinn Clinton as their head coach for the 2025 Sal’s NBL season after former coach Judd Flavell departed for the Tall Blacks head coach role.

Formerly an assistant coach and player for the Rams, Clinton said while he’s sure there will be “slight differences” between his coaching and Flavell’s, he’s looking to keep things relatively status quo.

“I feel like me and Judd are pretty aligned as coaches - I see the game very similar to how he does.

“We’ve had success and we’re bringing a lot of the same guys back, so just looking to build on that and keeping the same stuff.”

Quinn Clinton is following in the steps of Judd Flavell (right) who guided the team to the last two NBL titles. Photo / Richard Connelly
Clinton also emphasised how championship status isn’t renewed each year, it’s earned.

“It’s a daily thing… making sure we’re hitting on our non-negotiables each training,” Clinton said when describing what the team’s processes look like.

“Other teams are going to be hungry, so we just got to make sure our culture’s right.”

In terms of the style of basketball Clinton and his crew are looking to play, the 26-year-old said having a collective identity on offence will be critical for success.

“The beauty about our squad, and it was last year, is that it wasn’t just a one-man or two-man show. We’ve got a deep squad and guys know their roles, so it can be a different guy’s game each night, which I think is exciting.”

The Rams celebrate their 2024 championship win against the Auckland Tuatara. Photo / Richard Connelly
Clinton will be looking for his new Australian additions Sean Macdonald and Kyle Bowen to drive that identity home.

Both Macdonald and Bowen have a wealth of experience and skill after playing multiple seasons in Australia’s National Basketball League (NBL), factors Clinton will be hoping transfer to his young squad.

“Sean brings a lot of offensive prowess. He’s a very good shooter, super handy playmaker and can play on and off the ball,” Clinton said.

“KB [Bowen] does all the little things that help you win. He’s a real connector on offence and we’ll look for him to be a bit of a playmaker in that forward and big spot.”

While the Rams certainly have the individual talent to collect their seventh title, all championship pedigree teams preach a team-first mentality, a mindset in which Clinton is confident his players have bought into.

“Guys enjoy each other’s success, and all they care about is winning,” he said.

The Rams begin their season on March 13, taking on the Tauranga Whai in their quest for yet another championship.

