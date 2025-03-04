“We’ve had success and we’re bringing a lot of the same guys back, so just looking to build on that and keeping the same stuff.”

Quinn Clinton is following in the steps of Judd Flavell (right) who guided the team to the last two NBL titles. Photo / Richard Connelly

Clinton also emphasised how championship status isn’t renewed each year, it’s earned.

“It’s a daily thing… making sure we’re hitting on our non-negotiables each training,” Clinton said when describing what the team’s processes look like.

“Other teams are going to be hungry, so we just got to make sure our culture’s right.”

In terms of the style of basketball Clinton and his crew are looking to play, the 26-year-old said having a collective identity on offence will be critical for success.

“The beauty about our squad, and it was last year, is that it wasn’t just a one-man or two-man show. We’ve got a deep squad and guys know their roles, so it can be a different guy’s game each night, which I think is exciting.”

The Rams celebrate their 2024 championship win against the Auckland Tuatara. Photo / Richard Connelly

Clinton will be looking for his new Australian additions Sean Macdonald and Kyle Bowen to drive that identity home.

Both Macdonald and Bowen have a wealth of experience and skill after playing multiple seasons in Australia’s National Basketball League (NBL), factors Clinton will be hoping transfer to his young squad.

“Sean brings a lot of offensive prowess. He’s a very good shooter, super handy playmaker and can play on and off the ball,” Clinton said.

“KB [Bowen] does all the little things that help you win. He’s a real connector on offence and we’ll look for him to be a bit of a playmaker in that forward and big spot.”

While the Rams certainly have the individual talent to collect their seventh title, all championship pedigree teams preach a team-first mentality, a mindset in which Clinton is confident his players have bought into.

“Guys enjoy each other’s success, and all they care about is winning,” he said.

The Rams begin their season on March 13, taking on the Tauranga Whai in their quest for yet another championship.

