Police are appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts of Ross Hunt, 38, who has a warrant for his arrest. Photo / NZ Police

Police are appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts of a man who is wanted on an arrest warrant.

Police are looking for Ross Hunt, 38, who is known to have connections in the Canterbury region.

Police believe someone may have information on his whereabouts.

Anyone with information is urged not to approach him and instead to call 111 immediately and quote file number 250929/0542.