Canterbury Museum senior management 'authoritarian and controlling', report and ex-workers believe

Watch: Canterbury Museum explainer. Video / George Heard

Kurt Bayer
By:

NZ Herald reporter based in Christchurch

The long-serving director of Canterbury Museum is facing widespread staff discontent after an independent report found the institution's leadership to be "authoritarian", "micro-managing", and "controlled by the director".

The leadership style of director Anthony Wright

