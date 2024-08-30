Canterbury man charged after police car rammed twice

“As officers attempted to block it in, the vehicle reversed into a marked police four-wheel drive twice,” she said.

The vehicle then drove off and was last seen on Old West Coast Rd. Nobody was injured and the vehicle wasn’t badly damaged.

Police have this week filed charges against a Woolston man.

“He has been charged with two counts of failing to stop when signalled, operating a motor vehicle recklessly, two counts of driving while disqualified, assault with a blunt instrument, theft, and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle,” said Walker.

The 31-year-old has been remanded in custody and will reappear in the Christchurch District Court on September 20.

“Police won’t tolerate this kind of reckless behaviour, which has the potential to cause harm to our staff and the wider public.”

