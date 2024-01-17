Golriz Ghahraman faces two charges and will appear in court, National starts political year on a high and why King Charles will be booked into hospital next week in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A 15-year-old has been charged with the manslaughter of a woman killed in a crash in rural Canterbury.

Sandra Loveday, 60, died as a result of the two-car crash on Old West Coast Rd, West Melton on August 7 last year.

A teenager was also critically injured.

The Herald understands the teenager has been charged with manslaughter and is due to appear in court in Christchurch today.

Loveday was a senior legal executive at Canterbury Legal.

A 60-year-old woman was killed in the crash and a teenage boy - was critically injured. Photo / George Heard

The company announced her death on its website.

“Sandra’s presence within our small team was invaluable, and her professionalism and warmth left a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of working alongside her,” a statement read.

“Her loss has left us deeply shocked and saddened, and we are navigating this together. Our thoughts are with Sandra’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Canterbury police rural area commander Inspector Peter Cooper earlier told the Herald it was the 14th road fatality on the district’s rural roads since January.

He called the toll “horrendous.

“The amount of trauma it’s caused families in rural Canterbury, they’re suffering,” Cooper said.

“Crashes like this one are all preventable. It’s an annual message, but drivers need to take the act of driving seriously.”

