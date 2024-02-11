Emergency services are responding to a serious crash involving a truck and a car on State Highway 1, Hurunui, Canterbury.

The crash occurred on Omihi Rd, Greta Valley about 10.30am.

A police spokesperson said: “Two people are reported to be in a critical condition and a helicopter has been deployed.

“A further two people have minor injuries.

“The road is blocked, and diversions will be in place for several hours. The diversions are at Waipara and Greta Valley on State Highway 1. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to avoid the area.”

Fire and Emergency shift manager Simon Lyford said crews from Scargill, Amberley and Waipara are on the scene.

“It appears several vehicles are involved.

“Crews are assisting St John and Police.”

