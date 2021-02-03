Canterbury businessman discharged without conviction over motorcyclist Ben Caldicott-Elwell's death

Ben Caldicott-Elwell died in the December 9, 2017 crash in North Canterbury. Photo / Supplied

A high-level Canterbury businessman who admitted careless driving in an accident that killed a motorcyclist has today avoided a conviction and been granted permanent name suppression.

Popular Rangiora barman Ben Caldicott-Elwell, a married 34-year-old father of one, died when his motorcycle collided with a trailer on the Tram Rd on-ramp to the Northern Motorway near Kaiapoi, 10km north of Christchurch, on the Saturday afternoon of December 9, 2017.

The businessman, in his 50s, was charged with careless driving causing Caldicott-Elwell's death.

He was granted interim name suppression at an earlier court appearance on the basis that he would suffer extreme hardship if he was named – and the company would suffer undue hardship if its name was published in connection to him.

A judge made that name suppression order permanent today.

Police did not oppose the name suppression application - or the move for a discharge without conviction.

The businessman was, however, ordered to make a $25,000 emotional harm reparation payment to Caldicott-Elwell's widow.

During a judge-alone trial last November, the businessman entered a shock guilty plea.

The prosecution had said that at about 3.15pm on December 9, 2017, the businessman was driving a large 4WD vehicle which was towing a tandem axel cage trailer east on Tram Rd and approaching the State Highway One overbridge.

Caldicott-Elwell was riding a motorbike west on Tram Rd – on a section of road that had a 100km/h speed limit.

The businessman slowed to turn right from Tram Rd on to the motorway onramp which leads to State Highway One south to Christchurch.

The prosecution says that while turning right, he realised a motorcycle was approaching but could not slow down in time, and tried to accelerate across the road.

But Caldicott-Elwell hit the front left corner of the trailer.

The businessman helped at the scene and the motorcyclist was rushed to hospital but died soon after.

A post-mortem found he died from multiple head injuries, along with pelvis injuries and blunt trauma to his chest.

The prosecution said that the businessman's driving was careless.

The businessman's wife was in the passenger's seat and told the court she got a "fright" at the speed the motorcycle was travelling and screamed "S***!", bracing herself in the seat.

"It's not what you normally see on the road," she said.

She says the motorcycle was travelling "extremely fast" and appeared to be accelerating, with the rider "bent right down" over the handlebars.

A forensic toxicologist analysed a blood sample taken from Caldicott-Elwell which detected THC, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis.

The court heard that Caldicott-Elwell – who suffered a serious head injury in 2002 for which he took an anticonvulsant drug - was a recreational user.

His wife Samantha Caldicott-Elwell said he strictly took cannabis for personal medical use on a daily basis.

Forensic analysis of the THC was unable to conclude how much had been used, when it was last taken, or what effect it might have had.

However, there was no evidence that he had been riding impaired that day.

Today, defence counsel Andrew McCormick said that the expert evidence showed, "regrettably", there were "contributing factors" on behalf of Caldicott-Elwell, including speed, acceleration, and possible impairment of drugs.

The businessman thought he'd taken all reasonable precaution while driving that day but was beaten by the motorcyclist's acceleration, McCormick said.

McCormick says it amounted to careless driving but was "at the very lowest end of the scale", saying his client had "enormous" remorse.

A "significant offer" of emotional harm reparation had been made, the lawyer said, but had not been proffered to buy himself out of the case but rather recognition that he'd worked hard, is a successful businessman, and is in a position to make the offer, especially knowing that with Caldicott-Elwell's passing the situation would've changed within that family.

Judge Brian Callaghan concluded that the consequences of a conviction outweighed the seriousness of the offending.