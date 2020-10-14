Canterbury businesses vying for title of NZ's best sausage roll

The hunt for the country's best sausage roll is on with 37 Canterbury businesses vying for the top spot.
The inaugural Bakels Legendary Sausage Roll compeition is under way with judging expected to be announced in a week.
606 bakeries across the country have entered and 1818 sausage rolls will arrive in Auckland to face scrutiny on October 21.
They will be judged on their pastry colour and quality, the traditional sausage filling and whether they are up to 'Legendary' status.
The winner will be announced the following morning.
There are 47 entires from Northland, 103 for Auckland central, 79 for south Auckland 79, 41 for Hamilton and surrounds, 80 for Tauranga and surrounds, 120 for Napier, Hastings and surrounds, 21 for Wellington eastern and south, 35 for Wellington west and north, 21 for Nelson and surrounds, 32 for Greymouth, Christchurch and surrounds and 27 for Geraldine to Invercargill.
The list of Canterbury entries:
Aorangi Bakery
Burwood Bakery
Pj's Pies
Pak n Save Rangiora
Percival Street Bakery
Rangiora Bakery
Rustic Bakery Cafe
Sockburn Bakery
Woodend Bakery
World Famous Sheffield Pies
Addington Bakery
Bakery & Cafe Ferry Rd
Bellbird Baked Goods
Buns Bakery
Cashmere Cuisine
Clock Tower Cafe
Copenhagen Bakery
Crafted Coffee Company
Get Baked
Gluten Free Holdings Ltd
Gorgeous Food
Halswell Bakery
Michaels Bakery
New World Durham Street
New World Fendalton
New World Ferry Rd
New World Ilam
New World St Martins
Pies & Coffee
Robert Harris BNZ
South Island Bakeries 2005 Ltd
Terra Viva Cafe
The Butchers Pie Shop
The Prebbelton Cafe
Una Cafe
Village Bakehouse
Woolston Bakery