Organisers say total numbers attending the three-day event exceeded expectations, with the final figure more than 115,000. Photo / George Heard

Organisers of the 2022 Agricultural Show have called the event a “huge success” after numbers exceeded 115,000.

The three-day event saw thousands flock to the Canterbury Agricultural Grounds on each of the three days, organisers said the show exceeded expectations.

Stewart Mitchell, chair of the Canterbury Agricultural & Pastoral Association said the team was grateful for the public’s positive feedback on the event.

“Cantabrians and visitors here for the weekend have shown how much they enjoy having the show up and running again and have come out in their droves,” he said.

“It’s a fantastic demonstration of how the farming community and city folk can mix and enjoy each other’s company.”

The show featured all the typical favourites such as woodchopping, cattle judging and the beloved Boar Breeders Association.

Vanessa Pickens and her multi-award-winning, six-year-old mare Rubinesque won the Supreme Champion Animal of The Show.

Meanwhile, a life-sized fibreglass cow painted by artist Dean Johnstone sold for $5000 under the hammer on Friday, with proceeds going to Surfing for Farmers.

Canterbury A&P Association general manager Tracy Ahern said kids coming for free was a “huge drawcard” and was welcomed by families.

“We really wanted to focus on youth, and it’s been fantastic to see the joy on the kids’ faces when getting close to so many animals,” she said.

“A lot of them don’t have the opportunity to do that in their daily lives and this is the only time they get to pat a lamb or see a pig up close.”