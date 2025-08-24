Another passenger, Taidgh McMahon, also 19 at the time, suffered serious spinal injuries and appeared in court in a wheelchair to tell Kerr he had forgiven him.
Judge Russell Collins said Kerr had in his system almost twice the level of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive compound in cannabis, which had been deemed “high risk” under the Land Transport Act.
He said a deterrent to driving while drugged should be “embedded” in the whole community and imposed a prison sentence of two years and three months.
‘Expect to go to jail’
Judge Collins said if people asked the question, “What would happen if I killed someone through driving while impaired by drugs or alcohol?”, the answer should be, “Expect to go to jail”.
Members of Crosbie’s family said they were surprised by the prison sentence after Kerr’s lawyer, Matthew Phelps, argued for a sentence of home detention.
But Crosbie’s mother, Michelle Thompson, said outside the court there was a reason why Judge Collins had imposed the prison term.
“It’s a death,” she said. “I hope that it will teach him, and others.”
Earlier, Michelle Thompson and Wade’s brother, Mark Thompson, read victim impact statements to the court in which they remembered Crosbie as kind, thoughtful, caring and endlessly generous.
“Losing Wade has left an emptiness that words can’t fully capture,” Mark Thompson said.
He said the family is suffering grief that “simply is unbearable”.
Kerr had pleaded guilty to two charges – one of causing injury and one of causing death while the level of THC in his blood exceeded the “high risk” level.
In calculating the sentence, Judge Collins began with a starting point of 54 months in prison after hearing submissions from Phelps and Crown prosecutor Amber Hutton.
He then applied discounts of 20% for Kerr’s guilty pleas, 15% for his youth, 5% for allowing his victims to be heard through the restorative justice process, and 10% for his rehabilitative efforts and prospects.
The 50% discount from the starting point resulted in an end sentence of 27 months in prison.
