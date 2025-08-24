Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Cannabis-impaired driver Alexander Kerr jailed over Havelock North crash that killed Wade Crosbie

Ric Stevens
By
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Wade William Crosbie (inset), 19, died when a car in which he was a passenger crashed down a bank in Havelock North on January 3, 2025. Photo / Supplied/Jack Riddell

Wade William Crosbie (inset), 19, died when a car in which he was a passenger crashed down a bank in Havelock North on January 3, 2025. Photo / Supplied/Jack Riddell

If you kill someone when driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, expect to go to jail.

That was the message delivered by a judge on Friday when he sent a 20-year-old man with no previous convictions to prison after a crash that killed one of his friends and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save