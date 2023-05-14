Kaitāia firefighters douse a blaze at Kaingaroa thought to have been started by candles.

Candles are very likely to blame for a fire that destroyed a home in the rural Far North on Saturday night, Kaitāia’s fire chief says.

Two crews from the Kaitāia Fire Brigade responded to a 111 call at 10.25pm from Kaingaroa, a settlement along State Highway 10 about seven kilometres east of Awanui.

Fire chief Craig Rogers said the dwelling was burning fiercely when the first appliance arrived.

“We could see the glow all the way from the top of California [Kareponia] Hill,” he said.

With the dwelling beyond saving, the firefighters focused on stopping the blaze from spreading to the main house just two to three metres away.

The occupants managed to get out uninjured and damage to the main house was minimal, possibly just heat damage to paint and spouting.

Rogers said the structure, which he described as a large, fully powered, self-contained sleepout on a property just off SH10, was still standing but was extensively damaged. It would likely have to be demolished.

It was not known how many people were inside when the fire started.

The fire had started in the bedroom and was almost certainly caused by candles.

The dwelling, described as a large, self-contained sleepout, was destroyed in the fire, but the main house - just two to three metres away - was saved.

He urged Northlanders to take care when using candles, whether for lighting or decorative purposes.

“Be extra-vigilant and make sure they are secure and clear of anything combustible,” he said.

The Kaitāia brigade was assisted by a back-up crew from Mangōnui.

It is believed the dwelling was uninsured.

A formal fire investigation to determine the cause is under way.