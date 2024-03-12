Every 22 minutes in New Zealand someone will be told they have cancer, with more than 26,000 people diagnosed a year.

Every 22 minutes in New Zealand someone will be told they have cancer, with more than 26,000 people diagnosed a year.

Those living with cancer across the Coromandel are being offered a boost to their confidence.

Charity organisation Look Good Feel Better offers a free wellbeing programme for anyone living with cancer in Thames on March 27.

The programme ranges from the signature skincare and make-up classes held in more than 40 community centres throughout New Zealand to online sessions such as chair yoga, gentle Pilates and mindfulness.

Every 22 minutes in New Zealand someone will be told they have cancer, with more than 26,000 people diagnosed a year.

Look Good Feel Better general manager Clare O’Higgins said the programme was focused on skin, hair, mind and body.

“[Basically] providing feel better moments, and tools and tips to help people face cancer with confidence.

“They are an opportunity to do something practical and to connect with others who may be experiencing something similar, away from the world of cancer diagnosis and treatment.”

All the sessions are free and participants are welcome to take a friend or family member to the community sessions or sit in on the virtual programme.

“We understand that people living in the Coromandel and Hauraki areas can feel isolated, particularly when they are undergoing treatment. So if they are not able to attend our community class, they can always access our programme online from anywhere at any time.”

O’Higgins said attendees receive a confidence kit of donated cosmetics to use during the two-hour session.

The upcoming session in Thames is being held on March 27, at Richmond Villas, 82 Richmond St, from 10am to 12.30pm.

For more information or to register for the class visit www.lgfb.co.nz or phone 09-370-0602.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



