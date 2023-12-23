The Just Tap It In golf team in Hamilton take to the fairways as part of the Cancer Society's annual 2023 Longest Day Golf Challenge fundraiser. Photo / Cancer Society

Hamilton golfers are joining hundreds nationwide in a golf marathon to raise funds for people living with cancer.

The Cancer Society’s annual fundraiser, The Longest Day Golf Challenge, will see golfers tee up either 36 or 72 holes, and complete four rounds of golf on the same day.

Hamilton resident Marcel Rumney and his team Just Tap It In, accepted the challenge and played 36 holes at the Ngāruawāhia Golf Course.

“We’re amateur golfers so it was a long day. We were out there for 10 hours but it was really fun.”

The Longest Day is a golfing endurance event, testing the skill and stamina of golfers to complete four rounds of golf in one day, and it takes advantage of the increased sunlight hours in the summer season.

This year the longest day falls on December 22 but participants can pick any day in December and January to be on the golf course from sunrise to sunset.

The Society’s event specialist, Van Kilburn, said the Longest Day was a great way to challenge yourself.

“In the Waikato, we help people get to and from their treatment so they don’t need to rely on others or drive themselves. We have nurses providing support in the community and we have accommodation at the Cancer Society’s Lions Lodge for when treatment is required at the Waikato Hospital.

“Everyone that participates in The Longest Day is helping to keep those services going,” Kilburn said.

Rumney said fundraising was a nice way to give back.

“On the outside, people don’t know how much it’s costing the organisation to provide these services. They think the Cancer Society get direct government funding but they don’t.

“I’ve lost an auntie, an uncle, and a grandfather to cancer. So to help fundraise, it’s a nice way to give back to them.”

Every day 71 New Zealanders were diagnosed with cancer and all proceeds raised through the annual fundraiser contribute towards cancer research and prevention programmes to protect future generations.

Almost $250,000 has been raised so far.

To register and find out more about The Longest Day Golf Challenge, visit their website.





