Can citizens’ assemblies improve local government decision-making? – Editorial

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Whanganui’s first-ever citizens' assembly has put forward two distinct recommendations on the future of the district’s outdoor swimming facilities.

Editorial

Local government often seems to be hamstrung by mandatory public consultation processes – so is there a better way?

In Whanganui, the district council has introduced a citizens’ assembly initiative, with the first one set up to make a recommendation on the future of outdoor swimming facilities.

The citizens’

