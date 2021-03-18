Camplyobacter at Hawke's Bay milk producer Lindsay Farm spurs recall

Dairy cows on organic dairy farm, Lindsay Farm in Waipukurau. Photo / File

Central Hawke's Bay organic milk producer Lindsay Farm is recalling its raw unpasteurised drinking milk due to campylobacter being detected.

The Ministry for Primary Industries said campylobacter was detected as part of Lindsay Farm's routine testing programme.

The recall affects the farm's brand Organic Raw Drinking Milk with a use-by date between March 6 and up to and including March 21, 2021.

It's not the first time the family-owned and operated farm in Waipukurau has had to recall its products.

Last year a 6-year-old girl was hospitalised with campylobacter illness after drinking their raw milk, which prompted MPI to order a recall.

The young girl's family publicly backed the milk in the aftermath and remain regular consumers of the product.

An MPI spokesman said the affected product is sold in Hawke's Bay at seven registered depots and home deliveries and is sold in two-litre plastic bottles.

These depots include Betta Electrical in Waipukurau, Chantal Shop in Napier, Cornucopia - The Organic Shop in Hastings, Dawnacres Florist in Hastings, Nature's Nurture - The Organic Grocer in Waipawa, Tangaroa Seafoods in Napier and Unichem Taradale Pharmacy.

New Zealand Food Safety's national food compliance services manager Melinda Sando said people with Lindsay Farm organic raw drinking milk at home should visit the MPI recalls website to check if it is among the batches of recalled product.

She advised that anyone who has any of the recalled products should dispose of them or return them to the supplier, or heat the milk at 70°C and hold at this temperature for one minute.

According to MPI campylobacter bacteria can be potentially fatal, especially for those with weak immune systems.