Israel ramps up efforts in Gaza, Trump and Putin to meet next week about Ukraine. Australian PM Albanese arrives in NZ to talk with PM Luxon.

Campaign urges Kiwis to ‘top up’ their mental health with everyday actions

A new national campaign aimed at encouraging Kiwis to “top up” their mental health has been launched.

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey today announced the Top Up campaign, which promotes everyday actions based on the “Five Ways to Wellbeing” framework.

Doocey said the goal was to get more New Zealanders and communities to take proactive steps that maintain and improve mental well-being.

“The Top Up campaign uses the evidence-based 5 Ways to Wellbeing because we know it makes a difference in the lives of many New Zealanders,” he said.

Doocey said the initiative focuses on common-sense tools and proven techniques that can be used in a wide range of settings, from the farm to the office, school, or home, and that research shows these actions can support recovery from challenging periods and help manage long-term mental health conditions.