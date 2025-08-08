He likened the approach to how people look after their physical health, stressing the need to make preventative actions part of daily life and to reduce stigma around mental illness.
He also said the Government’s approach was not just about treatment, but about stopping issues from escalating in the first place.
“However, when someone does reach out for help, whether it’s you, your child, a friend or a family member, this Government is committed to ensuring support is there,” he said.
Doocey noted progress on cutting wait times and increasing the mental health workforce, with Health NZ figures showing a roughly 10% increase in frontline staff since the Government took office, and over 80% of people now being seen within three weeks for specialist services.
The campaign, developed by VML in partnership with the Mental Health Foundation, aligns with the Government’s Mental Health Targets by strengthening prevention and early intervention efforts.