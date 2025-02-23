“While we understand a formal complaint has been made to the police, we have been told that they are not conducting any investigation.”

Wilson said the school was supporting the “students and families” involved.

“At this time, we are unable to comment further on the specifics of the incident to protect the privacy of the students and families involved,” he said.

“We are taking this matter very seriously and are committed to addressing it thoroughly.

“If anyone has concerns, we would be happy to hear from them directly to address this.

Wilson was “not aware of any students” who had left STAC as a result of “this or any other incident”.

STAC consists of a preschool and preparatory school, a middle school and a senior college.

It is an independent, co-educational day and boarding school which, according to its website, offers “a dynamic curriculum and a world-class learning environment”.

“We aim to inspire and support our students to achieve their full potential and leave us as confident, well-rounded young adults, who are prepared for life in today’s rapidly-changing world.”

Anna Leask is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 18 years with a particular focus on family and gender-based violence, child abuse, sexual violence, homicides, mental health and youth crime. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz.

