Cameras installed to catch bad parking behaviour in central Christchurch

The Christchurch City Council is installing cameras near parking spaces on Hereford St, near Oxford Terrace, where some people are pushing the parking boundaries. Photo / Supplied

Christchurch motorists flouting central city parking rules should expect to be caught red-handed.

The Christchurch City Council is installing cameras near parking spaces on Hereford St, near Oxford Terrace, where some people are pushing the parking boundaries.

Some daytime parking spaces on the streets become taxi or rideshare parks in the evening.

Steffan Thomas, council transport operations manager, said the area is swamped on weekend nights and the rule-breaking is sparking concerns.

"With the high volumes of people, we need to make sure that they can arrive and leave safely and recently we have had issues with people double parking or parking in the taxi and rideshare spaces.

"We've also had problems with people parking in the shared zone on Oxford Terrace, which is a safety concern."

He said if people do choose to park in the wrong space, it will be picked up by the cameras and they can expect to receive a ticket in the mail.