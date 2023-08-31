A truck uses the new turnaround bay at the SH1-Hydro Road intersection.

Keeley Reserve will be closed and speed limits will be temporarily lowered while a new turnaround bay for motorists is built on State Highway 1 between Cambridge and Piarere, Waka Kotahi says.

Construction of the turnaround bay at the reserve is set to start the week of Monday, September 11.

The turnaround bay is the second to be built between Cambridge and Piarere this year and will provide drivers with another safe place to pull off the highway to change direction, Waka Kotahi said in a media release.

“These safe turnarounds are crucial pieces needed before additional flexible safety median barriers can be installed on this high-risk road.”

Waka Kotahi regional manager for infrastructure delivery, Jo Wilton, said the work had been timed to avoid the busy summer period.

“The reserve will be closed for the construction period, which is expected to be up to nine weeks, weather permitting.

“We are prioritising having this turnaround completed before the busy summer months when we know the reserve will be in demand by visitors in motorhomes and people accessing the lake.”

Wilton said boat users were advised to use alternative boat ramps to access Lake Karāpiro during this time, with ramps available at Karāpiro Domain, Moana Roa Recreational Reserve and Horahora Domain.

During the work, the speed limit near the reserve would reduce from 100km/h to 50km/h northbound and 70km/h southbound (Monday to Saturday from 7am-6pm). Motorists were advised to prepare for minor delays.

Construction of the Keely’s reserve turnaround bay follows the recently completed turnaround bay at the intersection of SH1 and Hydro Road.

Once completed, the right turn, out of Keeley’s Reserve onto State Highway 1 would remain open until the turnaround at Tunakawa Rd was built early next year and more flexible safety median barriers were installed at which point the right turn, out of Keeley’s Reserve, would be permanently closed.

“In addition to construction, we are improving the lighting, and therefore safety, of the reserve entrance, by installing a new solar-powered light. Native plants will also be added to soften the look of the turnaround and enhance the reserve environment,” Wilton said.

“We’ve seen the benefits from turnaround bays and we’re looking forward to having another one close by.”

The first turnaround bay between Cambridge and Piarere, at the intersection of SH1 and Hydro Rd, was completed in July. Another was to be built north of Hickey Rd. Other turnarounds are planned for 2024.

Benefits of turnaround bays include:

• An easier right turn out of a side road or driveway, as you won’t need to navigate opposing lanes of traffic

• Reducing the risk of a rear-end crash from someone driving behind a person turning right

• Combining accessways and turning points at a safe location on the road

• Providing an alternative location for people driving to safely stop, such as for maintenance and in an emergency. - Waka Kotahi



