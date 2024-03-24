Cambridge's Noah Skipps with his first-place awards in the Jet Ski Racing New Zealand 2024 Grand Prix Runabout R1 and R2.

Cambridge's Noah Skipps with his first-place awards in the Jet Ski Racing New Zealand 2024 Grand Prix Runabout R1 and R2.

Cambridge jetski racer Noah Skipps, 19, is testing new waters as he is set to compete in a jetski event in the USA.

Skipps, a member of the New Zealand Jet Sports Boating Association and Jet Ski Racing New Zealand, will compete in this year’s P1 AquaX USA National Series at Daytona Beach from April 19-22.

He will ride under Farthing Racing, a professional jetski racing team led by Dustin Farthing, a 21-time professional national and world championships winner.

Skipps has been racing for only 15 months, but his parents had always owned jetskis.

“I had always gone on the jetskis with them. I loved jumping waves when we lived on the coast of Tūtūkākā up north,” Skipps says.

“We moved to Cambridge a few years ago and we jetski at Lake Karāpiro all the time. We saw there was an event called Jet Fest, a fun jetski event, and Mum said Dad and I should enter, so we did.

“After that, I have just entered everything and anything I could. I love racing so much I race wherever the buoys are next.”

Of course, his favourite part is winning.

Last year Skipps had the chance to race at the Queensland State Titles at Atkinsons Dam with Eight 1 Racing and came away with the win.

When he travels to the US, he’s looking forward to meeting and racing for a world champion and being part of the racing scene.

Cambridge jetski racer Noah Skipps says his ultimate goal is to become a world champion. Photo / Alan Ofsoski Photography

“After the USA, I’ll head to Australia to compete in the Australian Watercross Nationals on the Gold Coast in May. Then I plan to cross the ditch a few more times this year. Ultimately, my long-term goal is to become a world champion.”

Skipps would like to thank his sponsors Yamaha Marine New Zealand, Family Boats, Shaw’s Wire Ropes and Jetpilot.

To follow Skipps’ progress, follow him on Instagram @skippsnoah or his Facebook page — Noah Skipps.

Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined the Te Awamutu Courier and NZME in 2020.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



