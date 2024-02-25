ACG Parnell's campus in central Auckland. Photo / Brett Phibbs

ACG Schools is celebrating what it calls an “unprecedented result” for its students in the 2023 Cambridge Assessment International Exams.

Students from the independent school group - which has campuses in Parnell, West Auckland, South Auckland and Tauranga as well as early learning centres in Auckland and Queenstown - won 46 awards in the 2023 exams, up from 33 in 2022.

This included 14 top-in-world awards, 18 awards for being top in New Zealand and 12 high-achievement awards.

The Cambridge programme is offered by more than 10,000 schools in more than 160 countries.

For ACG, highlights included:

• Best across Three A Level subjects - Jessica Yezi Liu, ACG Sunderland;

• Best Across Four AS Level subjects - Elena Jiahe Song, ACG Parnell;

• Top in World Mathematics (without course work) – jointly awarded to Shaoyang Eric Wu, Tristan Lu and Victor Tai, ACG Parnell;

• Top in World AS Level Mathematics – Shefaa Swailam, ACG Tauranga;

• Top in World AS Level Digital Media & Design - Misha Uthayakumar, ACG Strathallan.

“The internationally recognised CAIE curriculum is robust in its methods, and because of this, it better enables students to gain entrance into world-leading universities,” said ACG Schools chief executive Mike McFadden.

“As New Zealand’s largest independent school group, it’s a significant achievement that collectively our schools have outperformed every other school in the country that offers the Cambridge curriculum, in either top in New Zealand or top in world status.”

Auckland Grammar also performed well, with 15 awards in total - five high achievement awards, eight top in New Zealand and two top in the world awards.



