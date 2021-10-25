There are calls for Northland to move back to level 3 following an increase of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the region. Photo / File'

There are increased calls for Northland to return to alert level 3 following the announcement of two new additional Covid-19 cases yesterday.

Northland remains in level 2 despite an increase in cases, with the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Northland now at seven at time of print.

There are currently 11 locations of interest across Northland confirmed so far.

The push to move back up the levels comes predominantly from Iwi and community leaders, concerned with the number of Covid-19 cases in the region.

National's health spokesman Dr Shane Reti has been vocal in his concerns about staying in level 2, saying the move to level 3 would ensure people, particularly Māori, remained safe.

The Northland DHB was also asking people to get vaccinated and tested, with only 62 per cent of Northland's overall population now fully vaccinated.

Māori vaccination rates were even lower, with only 44 per cent of Northland's Māori population double jabbed.

A statement from the Northland Iwi Chairs said they were deeply concerned about Covid-19 spreading and were calling for whānau to be vigilant.

"As a collective, we say the Government must take a highly precautionary approach and move Te Taitokerau immediately to alert level 3," the statement said.

"We know the Delta variant is highly infectious and has the potential to have a devastating impact for all of us in Northland, particularly for our whānau, hapū, and iwi in the rohe.

"Our best line of defence is vaccination and the strategies we have continuously maintained since Covid-19 came into Aotearoa."

The statement went on to say that if the Government did not make the call, they would urge people to act as if they were in level 3.

"If we do not move Te Taitokerau to alert level 3, then we encourage our whānau to stay home, get tested if unwell, wear masks and social distance in public," the statement said.

"It also means scanning QR codes or keeping a record of your movements for contact tracing purposes and keeping our whānau bubbles small.

"We also ask that whānau continue to take a precautionary approach at tangi and unveilings and if you have symptoms or have been to any places of interest – please get tested."

Last week Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the country would move away from the current alert level framework to a new traffic light system consisting of red, amber and green levels.

She said the new system would mean a move away from nationwide lockdowns and would use vaccine certificates to allow complying businesses to continue to operate at all times.

The traffic light system would only come into place once all district health boards across the country had reached a 90 per cent vaccination rate.

The Prime Minister also announced last week it was providing Māori Health Providers with $120 million to support their efforts in getting Māori vaccination rates up.

Te Taitokerau founder Hone Harawira has long been campaigning for Northland to be closed off from the rest of the country until Māori vaccination rates had increased.

He said the current situation was "Māori's nightmare for a Delta Dawn" and warned the relaxing of alert levels could spell disaster for the Māori population.

"How come Auckland's Covid-19 management system is getting downgraded when the facts call for Auckland to be going back to level 4?" Harawira said.

"Over the last month, the average number of cases announced each day and the number of cases with community exposure has increased fourfold.

"With the low Māori vaccination rate across the country, Māori are at high risk, particularly in low socio-economic areas like the Tai Tokerau.

"We have a lack of access to resources and an inequitable health system, which means Māori suffer disproportionately from weakened immune systems.

"If this gets away on us, Māori will have massive exposure and a death rate more than four times that of the rest of the population."

Northland locations of interest are Mangamuka Dairy, Boatshed Cafe Rawene, The Warehouse Kaitaia, Hunting & Fishing Kaitaia, GAS Kaihu, Mobil Kaikohe, Countdown Kaikohe and Z Kaikohe.

People living in the Kaikohe and Kaitaia areas are asked to monitor the Ministry of Health's locations of interest page which will be regularly updated.

Anyone who visited these locations of interest at the specified times is asked to monitor their symptoms for 14 days and if any develop, get tested and stay at home until a negative test result is received and they have been symptom-free for 24 hours.

Further testing sites are being stood up in Northland over the long weekend and details of these will be updated here on our Northland DHB website, and on Healthpoint.

Northland Locations of interest fact box:

It is recommended that you go and get tested, even if you don't have Covid-19 symptoms.

Locations of Interest as at 6.30pm, October 24

Kaikohe - Friday, October 22, 1pm-1.30pm

The Warehouse Kaikohe - Friday 22 October, 11.30am-12.15pm

Boatshed Cafe Rawene - Friday, October 22, 10am-10.30am

Foodmart Omapere - Thursday, October 21, 3.30pm-3.45pm

Hunting and Fishing Kaitaia - Wednesday, October 20, 10am-11.30am

The Warehouse Kaitaia - Wednesday, October 20, 10.45am-11.05am

Countdown Kaikohe - Tuesday, October 19, 4.15pm-5.30pm

Mobil Kaikohe - Tuesday, October 19, 5.15pm-5.45pm

Mangamuka Dairy Mangamuka - Monday, October 18, 4.30pm-5pm

GAS Kaihu - Sunday, October 17, 4pm-4.30pm