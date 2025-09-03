Advertisement
Calls for nitrous oxide regulation as large bottles found in Manurewa

By Mary Afemata
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

A 30-centimetre nitrous oxide canister placed beside a football shows the size of bottles now appearing on Manurewa streets. Photo / Supplied

Nine bottles in 10 minutes.

That’s how many discarded nitrous oxide canisters Manurewa Local Board chairman Matt Winiata says he found across three local streets, with some far larger than the small silver “nangs” commonly scattered across Auckland.

The discovery prompted Winiata to front Auckland Council’s Safety and Regulatory Committee

