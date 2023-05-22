Noel Leeming Rangiora burglary: Two thieves steal $140,000 in tech gear

The burglars stole roughly $140,000 in tech gear, including phones from a Noel Leeming store on High St on Wednesday last week. Photo / File

Police have made a call to the public for help in identifying two burglars responsible for a high-return heist in Rangiora last week.

Almost a week on, police are still yet to locate the offenders in question.

Four young people were involved in the break-in, police said in a statement, they allegedly forced the front doors of the store open before stealing products.

Later that day, Christchurch officers carried out a search warrant at a home in Christchurch, where a large amount of stolen property was recovered.

Two young people have been helping police with information about the incident, police said, both young people have been referred to Youth Aid.

Cops are still working to identify two offenders involved in the break-in, as well as recover the remaining property stolen.

A call has also been put out for the public to keep an eye out for a grey 2005 Subaru Outback, with the number plate JMU660.

It’s believed the car will have been abandoned in Riccarton, Sockburn or Hoon Hay.

Anybody who spots the vehicle in question is asked to get in contact with local police, alerting them by calling 105 and quoting file number 230517/8497.



