Seven women have taken a case against Calendar Girls seeking a declaration of their employment status.
The owners of the Calendar Girls strip clubs have been forced to take down posts identifying dancers suing the firm.
A non-publication order was issued in May suppressing their identities afterthey raised concerns about their safety and damage to their reputations due to the stigma attached to the work they had been doing.
One of the women has now returned to court alleging breaches of the order by Calendar Girls NZ Ltd, the company named as the defendant in their case.
Chief Employment Court Judge Christina Inglis hastily scheduled a hearing this week to hear the woman.
“I accorded urgency to the application given the nature of the alleged breaches and the concerns that had underpinned the making of the orders of non-publication in the first place,” the judge said in a recent judgment.
Lawyers get together
The urgent hearing was set down for Thursday but was cancelled after lawyers for both sides got together and agreed non-publication orders should be respected.
“The defendants confirm that they have removed all offending posts,” Judge Inglis said.
Being an employee, rather than a contractor, gives entitlement to a wider range of legal protections, including minimum conditions, protection from discrimination, health and safety, and the ability to bargain collectively.
In 2023, dancers from the Wellington Calendar Girls club attempted to bargain collectively after being offered a contract that they said was “manipulative”.
Nineteen were told to clear out their lockers and not to come back to work through a Facebook post after asking for changes to the way they were being paid.
In seeking non-publication orders in the current case, filed in the Wellington Employment Court, the seven women raised several concerns about having their identities made public.
Women in the clubs use a professional name while working there, and are instructed not to give their real names to customers.
However, their case in the Employment Court has been taken using their real names.
The women involved in the case feared publication of their identities would “severely impact” their employment and housing prospects, and their ability to travel.
They said the stigma attached to their work at Calendar Girls had already led to judgments about their morality and respectability.
The substantive case has been set down to be heard in a five-day fixture in February 2026.
Calendar Girls NZ Ltd is a Christchurch-based company which operates clubs in Christchurch, Auckland, Wellington and Queenstown.
