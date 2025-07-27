Advertisement
Calendar Girls strip clubs forced to take down posts about women involved in employment dispute

Ric Stevens
By
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Seven women have taken a case against Calendar Girls seeking a declaration of their employment status.

The owners of the Calendar Girls strip clubs have been forced to take down posts identifying dancers suing the firm.

Seven women are currently pursuing an application in the Employment Court for a declaration of their employment status.

A non-publication order was issued in May suppressing their identities after

