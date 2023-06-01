The guns seized in Hastings look as if they might have come out of a steampunk Western. Photo / NZ Police

The guns seized in Hastings look as if they might have come out of a steampunk Western. Photo / NZ Police

A cache of homemade firearms that look like they’ve come straight from the set of a steampunk-themed Western has been seized by police in Hastings.

The guns appear to be a mix of metal pipes, a knife and other assorted parts welded together.

Eastern District police said search warrants in Flaxmere and Havelock North on May 31 and June 1 resulted in two significant arrests relating to the illegal possession of firearms.

Police were called to a family harm incident in Flaxmere on Wednesday, where they subsequently seized six homemade firearms.

A 23-year-old man was charged with six counts of illegal possession of a firearm and assault with a weapon and is due to reappear in Hastings District Court on June 26.

Police also executed a search warrant at an address in Havelock North on June 1, where two firearms and a large amount of ammunition were seized.

This resulted in the arrest of a 20-year-old man on multiple firearm-related charges. He was due to appear in Hastings District Court today.

“We hope these arrests provide reassurance to the community that we work hard to keep our communities safe,” said Detective Senior Sergeant James Keene.

“Police will continue to target unlawful firearms in the possession of criminals.”

He said police encouraged anyone who had concerns about organised crime, criminal activity or the illegal possession of firearms to get in contact.