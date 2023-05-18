Police work through list of suspects after Loafers Lodge fire, violent Ferry building attack stokes crime fears and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in paparazzi car chase but why not everyone’s buying it in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

18 May, 2023

Parents at a children’s soccer practice in East Auckland thwarted a bag-snatching attempt, tackling and restraining a robber dashing across a field.

The incident came after two youths allegedly snatched a woman’s bag outside a bank in Highland Park.

A person who saw the incident unfold around 7pm last night said she was on the sidelines of a busy children’s training session at William Green Domain.

Suddenly, a man came speeding past her as she walked along the fence line.

“He was barefoot with a bag in his hand. We joked that he might have robbed a bank or something.

“Then someone else came running behind him - they yelled ‘catch him’.

“So, one of the coaches grabbed the guy. He was very agitated, he was thrashing around and threatening him.”

Bystanders called 111 while two men kept the thief in their grasp.

But before the police arrived, another man connected to the would-be robber walked over with a metal pole in his hand, she said.

“He was coming to scare us so we would let go of the guy. But there were about 10 men standing around the thief, so I guess he got scared and turned around.”

Later, about four to five police cars arrived at the scene, she said.

“You could see all the children were visibly upset. It was not a nice thing to happen when kids were around.

“The guy’s family came there as well and started abusing everyone, accusing the coach of being the attacker, which was not true.

“They were very awful. I felt sad for the lady whose bag the guy stole. She was very shaken.”

A police spokesperson said officers were called following reports of a disorder incident involving a number of people at William Green Doman last night.

“Just before 6.30pm, police were called regarding two offenders snatching a woman’s bag outside a bank in Highland Park.

“The offenders have then fled across the road to the domain and the victim has yelled for assistance.”

Members of the public then apprehended the offenders a few minutes before the arrival of police, which resulted in a verbal argument between a number of people, a police spokesperson said.

“Two youths, aged 15, were arrested and have been referred to Youth Aid Services.

“Police enquiries are continuing.”