A byelection will be held in Te Puke after a community board member resigned.

Te Puke Community Board member Anish Paudel is stepping down from his community board role, effective immediately, Western Bay of Plenty District Council said in a statement this afternoon.

A byelection would be held to fill the vacant seat.

The statement said a byelection must be held because it was more than 12 months before the next local body election in 2025.

Anish Paudel received 523 votes in the October 2022 local body elections and was elected to the board alongside Dale Snell (959), Kassie Ellis (940) and Karen Summerhays (937).

The Western Bay council has been asked why Paudel has resigned.

Te Puke residents will be able to nominate a candidate for the vacant seat from Thursday.

To be eligible, candidates must be enrolled as a parliamentary elector, be a New Zealand citizen and be nominated by two electors in the Te Puke Community Board area.

If more than one nomination is received when nominations close at midday on September 7, a postal ballot will be held for the Te Puke electors.

There are about 7400 eligible voters in the area.

Voting will run from October 12 to midday on November 3.

Byelection key dates and information

August 10: Nominations open

September 7: Nominations close

October 12: Voting opens

November 3: Voting closes at midday

Nomination papers will be available from: