Bushman's Tucka stunned by community support after shop damaged

Daniel Kyte, of Bushman's Tucka, ran out of mince and called in extra staff to cover the lunch rush after the community rallied to support him in the wake of Tuesday's attack. Photo / Warren Buckland

Daniel Kyte ran out of mince and had to call in extra staff as community support flooded his takeaway shop, a day after it was smashed up by a man wielding a bat.

The new owner of Bushman's Tucka, which opened in early December, said he was still "shaken and nervous" after the man entered the shop swinging a bat on Tuesday morning.

Kyte was in the shop alone serving another customer when the incident occurred - the till, a pie warmer, a coffee machine and a food safety shield on the counter all damaged during the attack.

Having to shut the shop before the lunch rush, and the property damage, has left him more than $7000 out of pocket.

The community had rallied around though, he said.

Urban Deli had offered him a till to use and a spit guard shield had been donated by a secondhand store in Hastings.

While Kyte expected to see a few new visitors offer their support following comments on social media, he was not expecting the rush he got on Wednesday.

"It's been really really busy. We've run out of mince so had to restock."

Kyte also had to call in extra staff to help, with about 100 people through the doors before the lunch-time rush.

"We've got quite a few regulars but most of them were new people. It's been really good to have their support."

He said the spicy burger which the shop had developed a reputation for had proven quite popular with newcomers.

He was busy anticipating another rush at dinner time.