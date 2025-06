“A few of the passengers have sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate.”

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said nobody was trapped in the bus and there were no serious injuries.

Three fire crews were alongside police and Hato Hone St John at the scene.

“Emergency services are responding, and the road is currently closed,” a police spokesperson said.

Fire and Emergency crews are helping redirect traffic.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said SH97 is closed between the intersection with SH94 and the intersection with SH6.

SH97 LOWTHER, SOUTHLAND - HEAVY VEHICLE ROLL - 4:45PM, WED 4 JUN

State Highway 97 is now CLOSED it its entirety, between the intersection with SH94 and the intersection with SH6, while emergency services attend to a heavy vehicle roll. Avoid using State Highway 97 at this time. pic.twitter.com/A286cpd4N7 — NZ Transport Agency - Otago & Southland (@nztaos) June 4, 2025

More to come.

Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.