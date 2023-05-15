Bus fire on downtown Auckland’s Fanshawe St

Smoke has enveloped a burning bus on a Fanshawe St, Auckland, this afternoon. Photo / Akula Sharma

Smoke has enveloped a burning bus on a busy downtown Auckland street this afternoon.

Firefighters could be seen dousing the flames in the rear engine bay of the bus on Fanshawe St, outside Air New Zealand’s central city offices.

A reporter on the scene said there were two fire crews responding to the fire, and an eastbound lane across from Victoria Park had been partially blocked.

Witnesses could still smell smoke after the fire had been put out, and one crew remained to check on any hotspots.

Firefighters could be seen dousing the flames in the rear engine bay of the bus on Fanshawe St, outside Air New Zealand’s central city offices this afternoon. Photo / Akula Sharma

The Herald understands smoke starting billowing from the bus as it pulled to the side of the road.

A Ritichies company car, a major bus operator in Auckland, could be seen pulling up to the scene across as firefighters responded.

Auckland Transport advised the affected bus stop would be temporarily closed.

Due to an emergency services incident, bus stop 7037 - Daldy St is temporarily closed until further notice. Use Stop 1319 - Halsey Street/Victoria Park to catch bus route NX2.

For all other services, use Stop 7142 - Customs Street West as an alternative. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/naniRWLmDd — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) May 15, 2023







