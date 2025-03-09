The incident was reported to emergency services at 10.20am. Photo / Bevan Conley

The incident was reported to emergency services at 10.20am. Photo / Bevan Conley

A two-vehicle crash involving a bus is blocking Hutt Rd near the Petone Overbridge in the Wellington region.

The incident was reported to emergency services at 10.20am, police said in a statement.

“The road is currently blocked. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.”

No injuries have been reported.

