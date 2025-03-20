Advertisement
Burst water main leads to sinkhole opening up on road in Auckland’s Beach Haven

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

  • A burst water main caused a sinkhole on Lancaster Rd, Beach Haven, closing the street.
  • Watercare turned off water for 25 properties, with repairs expected until at least 3.30pm.
  • A detour via Melba St was set up; reduced water pressure affected properties 81-117.

A street on Auckland’s North Shore was forced closed for several hours after a burst water main led to a sinkhole.

Locals reported a burst water main causing a “big hole” in the middle of Lancaster Rd in Beach Haven this morning before calling Watercare about 9am.

North Shore councillor Richard Hills took to social media saying contractors had closed a section of the road and turned off water for approximately 25 properties as repairs were carried out.

Watercare said the closure would remain in place until the water main repair was complete. A detour was in place via Melba St.

A sinkhole opened up on a road in Beach Haven this morning after a water main burst. Photo / John Gillon
“Properties 81-117 on Lancaster Rd will either be without water or have reduced water pressure until around 3.30pm while repairs are carried out,” it said.

Images from the scene show a digger parked next to a significant hole in the middle of the road.

Chair of the Kaipātiki Local Board, John Gillon, said the burst water main caused a sinkhole.

