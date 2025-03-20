Direct flights connecting New Zealand to India could be in place as early as 2028 and a fresh search for Malaysian Airlines MH370 wreckage has been approved. Video / NZ Herald

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A burst water main caused a sinkhole on Lancaster Rd, Beach Haven, closing the street.

Watercare turned off water for 25 properties, with repairs expected until at least 3.30pm.

A detour via Melba St was set up; reduced water pressure affected properties 81-117.

A street on Auckland’s North Shore was forced closed for several hours after a burst water main led to a sinkhole.

Locals reported a burst water main causing a “big hole” in the middle of Lancaster Rd in Beach Haven this morning before calling Watercare about 9am.

North Shore councillor Richard Hills took to social media saying contractors had closed a section of the road and turned off water for approximately 25 properties as repairs were carried out.