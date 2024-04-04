Two fire crews from Whanganui are at the scene. Photo / Bevan Conley

Fire crews have been called to a burn-off near Whangaehu, about 20km southeast of Whanganui.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said they were notified just before 1.45pm on Thursday that the burn-off had jumped its containment lines and was out of control.

“We’ve got two crews from Whanganui in attendance at the moment - a rural and an urban crew - working with a tanker to suppress the spread of it.”

Burn-offs, or land clearing burns, are used to clear scrub or vegetation.