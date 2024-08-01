Advertisement
Burglars strike at Hospice shop in Gisborne

Gisborne Herald
By Murray Robertson
2 mins to read
The Hospice Tairāwhiti charity shop in Peel St was targeted by burglars, who took the mesh door to a storage area at the rear off its hinges to get inside. The door fell on unsuspecting shop manager Brenda Kinder when she went to unlock it yesterday morning. Photo / Murray Robertson

Burglars broke into the rear of the Hospice Tairāwhiti charity shop in Peel Street on Tuesday night and made off with an unknown quantity of clothing items staff were preparing for sale.

Shop manager Brenda Kinder said the thieves took the mesh gate at the rear of the shop off its hinges to get inside.

“I got a heck of a fright yesterday morning when I went to unlock the paddock on the gate and the whole gate fell on top of me,” she said.

She was not injured.

“The back area of the shop is where we store items waiting to be sorted and placed in the shop.

“The thieves ripped open the bags and boxes of items stored there to get at the contents.”

Clothes and other items were strewn everywhere.

“I have no idea what was taken and I’m very, very angry about this,” Kinder said.

“The thieves obviously had lots of time on their hands to be able to do this.

“I’m so angry they could steal from a charity that does so much to support the people who need Hospice Tairāwhiti care in the region.

“At least they didn’t get into the shop itself.”

Hospice Tairāwhiti staff hope to be in their new premises on the corner of Gladstone Road and Peel Street sometime in September.

“Our customers and our staff are really excited about that.”

A builder was called to secure the mesh door.





