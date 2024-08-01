The Hospice Tairāwhiti charity shop in Peel St was targeted by burglars, who took the mesh door to a storage area at the rear off its hinges to get inside. The door fell on unsuspecting shop manager Brenda Kinder when she went to unlock it yesterday morning. Photo / Murray Robertson

Burglars broke into the rear of the Hospice Tairāwhiti charity shop in Peel Street on Tuesday night and made off with an unknown quantity of clothing items staff were preparing for sale.

Shop manager Brenda Kinder said the thieves took the mesh gate at the rear of the shop off its hinges to get inside.

“I got a heck of a fright yesterday morning when I went to unlock the paddock on the gate and the whole gate fell on top of me,” she said.

She was not injured.

“The back area of the shop is where we store items waiting to be sorted and placed in the shop.